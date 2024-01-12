Database Security Market Rapid Growth, Demand, Size, Share and Report Thriving Worldwide by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2024 -- The global Database Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2021 to USD 11.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2021 to 2026, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Database Security helps in performing various functions such as safeguarding databases from security breaches and hacking activities, put a stop to attacks such as malware contagious files, and other infections that are possible for unsecure database systems, protection for the server systems from any substantial harm that might result in the failure in data processing or data retrieval, etc.



Oracle (US), IBM (US), Trustwave (US), McAfee (US), Fortinet (US), Cloudera (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IRI (US), Micro Focus (US), Imperva (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Huawei (China), Mak Logic (US), Thales Group (France), Tencent (China), Protegrity (US), Trend Micro (UK), Hashicorp (US), Datasparc (US), Scalegrid (US), Optiv Security (US), Zimcom (US), OneNeck (US), Netwrix (US).



These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the Database Security market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2018 to 2021 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.



Oracle was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in California, US. It is an established leading vendor of enterprise-grade products and solutions. The company's broad portfolio of products and solutions include databases and relational servers, application development and decision support tools, and enterprise business applications.



Oracle operates in the database security market with its comprehensive solution, namely, Oracle Database Security. The company is present in more than 145 countries, with more than 400,000 customers. As of 31st May 2017, Oracle employed around 138,000 people, among which 40,000 work in the R&D department. The company has its presence all over the globe, including the regions of the Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.



Trustwave was founded in 1995 and later acquired by Singtel group. Trutswave is a cybersecurity and managed security service provider. Trustwave offers a broad product portfolio to its customers which includes Managed security services, consulting and professional services and data protection technology. Trustwave provides auditing and data security with its platforms AppDetectivePRO and DBProtect. Trustwave also provide managed security services to secure user database which uses Its Fusion Platform to monitor security resource allocation. With more than 1600 employees Trustwave has 9 global security operation centers serving 96 client countries. It has presence in North America, MEA and APAC region.



