Sciclips Launches an Open Access Therapeutic and Experimental Drugs Database

03/07/2012 -- Sciclips has launched an open access therapeutic and experimental drugs database as a part of company's initiatives for open inonvation. This database contains a list of drugs that are primarily extracted from issued patents and patent applications. Each drug types are listed based on their functionality and associated drug targets. More than 15,000 drugs are currently listed in this database. The details of this database is available at http://www.sciclips.com/sciclips/therapeutic-experimental-drugs-main.do



“Our open access therapeutic and experimental drugs database will be helpful to the researchers who are in need of this information. Because of the complexity of the data presentation in patents or patent applications, often these valuable information do not reach the researchers in a timely manner. We believe this database will opens up new avenues for exploring innovative methods and tools for discovering new targets/drugs and may also help to avoid redundancy in drug discovery research. This database may also provide intelligent information on several key aspects such as drug targets and drug types, which are critical in drug discovery research”, according to the statement released by Sciclips.



Tonny Johnson, PhD (CEO, Sciclips) has mentioned in his statement that “In the past, Sciclps has launched several open access databases such as Therapeutic drug targets database, Novel and potential drug target database, Combination therapy database and Drug discovery news, primarily focused on reporting inventions from patents. This new therapeutic and experimental drugs database will be a valuable addition to our existing drug discovery open innovation platform. We will be expanding this database in coming months to include more small molecule drugs, biopharmaceutical drugs and additional information”.



SciClips is a web-based scientific platform for open innovation as well as for sharing information and ideas related to various scientific areas. Currently, we are offering services and inviting ideas in several scientific areas involving Stem Cells, Proteomics, Biomarkers, Metabolomics and Drug Discovery Tools. We offer unique and comprehensive services in these scientific areas. We believe that by offering scientific services to cutting edge research areas, we will be able to attract scientists all over the world to think collectively, share ideas and achieve scientific breakthroughs. We will add services in other scientific areas in coming months.