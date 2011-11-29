Engerwitzdorf, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2011 -- The new HUMLOG20 data logger from E+E Elektronik does not need to hide in any application. The state-of-the-art, elegant housing and the large display make the data logger a real attention-grabber. The current measurement values can be read off easily thanks to the large display, even from a distance of several metres.



The excellent price-performance ratio and the corresponding optics make the HUMLOG20 the optimal choice for numerous applications. Typical fields of application include the monitoring and recording of humidity, temperature, CO2 and air pressure in museums, conference rooms or classrooms as well as climate monitoring in clean rooms, greenhouses, storage rooms or calibration laboratories.



The HUMLOG20 data logger offers multiple customer benefits.



Seamless data logging over a period of more than a year is possible thanks to the long battery life and a memory capacity of 3.2 million measurement values.



The current measurement data are always available in the network, as the data logger is compliant with the network thanks to the integrated Ethernet interface. The data can be queried, displayed and saved on a PC in real time.



A simple analysis and visualisation of the measurement data is possible with the SmartGraph3 software included in the scope of delivery.



A fast response to possible deviations is supported by a visual and acoustic alarm function.