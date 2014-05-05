Datameer Announced Datameer 4.0 Now Available

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Just one month after it was initially unveiled, Hadoop big data analytics pioneer Datameer today announced that Datameer 4.0 is now available. Adding a new "flip side" visual data profiling view to its spreadsheet interface, business analysts can now get instant visual feedback at any point in the big data analytics process, from integration, enrichment and transformation, all the way through to the final visualization. The new "flip side" view significantly shortens the time-to-insight by empowering business analysts to identify potential errors before the final visualization.



With Datameer 4.0, business analysts can choose to look at the data in the traditional spreadsheet interface, or flip the spreadsheet over to instantly understand the shape of the data, including each column's distribution, max, min, mean, record count and unique value count. The same "flip side" paradigm is also available in Datameer’s separate Smart Analytics data mining module, giving analysts an interactive visualization of advanced analytics results, including Datameer’s proprietary Decision Tree, Clustering, Column Dependencies and Recommendation Engine algorithms, which help users quickly identify patterns and relationships in their data without the help of a data scientist.



Anyone interested in a demonstration of the new features can join an interactive webinar "Datameer 4.0, Visual End-to-End" on Thursday, April 24, at 11 a.m. PT. A 14-day free trial of Datameer 4.0 is also available.



About Datameer

Datameer is the only self-service and schema-free Big Data analytics application for Hadoop that ensures the fastest time to discovering insights in any data. A no-ETL solution, anyone can use Datameer's wizard-based data integration, iterative point-and-click analytics, and drag-and-drop visualizations to find the insights that matter to drive their business forward. Founded by Hadoop veterans in 2009, Datameer scales from a laptop to thousands of nodes and is available for all major Hadoop distributions. Datameer is based in San Mateo, California.



For Media Contact:

Monique Sherman

PR Manager, Datameer, Inc.

msherman@datameer.com

650-316-8677

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