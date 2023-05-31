DataOps Platform Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR 23.0% by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2023 -- The global DataOps Platform Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2023 to USD 10.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



As organizations continuously generate and accumulate vast volumes of data, DataOps platforms offer indispensable tools and processes to extract actionable insights and unlock the true value of data assets. DataOps platform empower teams with the necessary skills and capabilities to effectively manage critical business processes, enabling them to grasp the significance while eliminating data silos through centralized data management. This emerging paradigm seeks to achieve a delicate equilibrium between fostering innovation and upholding control over the data pipeline. By harmonizing innovation and control, DataOps platforms allow organizations to harness data as a strategic asset while ensuring data integrity and security are upheld without compromise.



Browse in-depth TOC on "DataOps Platform Market"



288 - Tables

53 - Figures

335 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=28879938



Healthcare & Life Sciences segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



The market for DataOps Platform is bifurcated into BFSI, IT and ITeS, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Telecommunications, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment and Other verticals. The adoption of DataOps platforms has significantly transformed the healthcare & life sciences industry by facilitating streamlined data analytics and improving the accuracy of medical treatments. The platform offers an excellent opportunity to aggregate and analyze large volumes of complex and diverse healthcare data. By leveraging the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence, DataOps platforms enable healthcare professionals to provide more personalized and efficient healthcare services. These platforms provide real-time data insights that help healthcare professionals identify disease patterns, make early diagnoses, and prescribe the most effective treatment plans for their patients. As a result, the healthcare industry is witnessing a paradigm shift, with DataOps platforms being at the forefront of this transformation. During the forecast period, the Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.



Cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for DataOps Platform is bifurcated based on deployment mode into Cloud and On-premises. The adoption of cloud deployment offers enhanced flexibility and accessibility, enabling users to access the DataOps platform from anywhere with an internet connection. This increased accessibility empowers businesses to leverage the platform's capabilities without limitations of physical location. Additionally, cloud deployment expedites the implementation and deployment process of DataOps platforms by eliminating the requirement for businesses to establish and configure their own hardware and infrastructure. This streamlined approach saves valuable time and reduces the time to value, enabling businesses to swiftly extract insights and make data-driven decisions. Embracing cloud deployment allows organizations to harness the full potential of their data assets swiftly and efficiently, providing them with a competitive edge in the dynamic business landscape. During the forecast period, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.



Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a rapid adoption of DataOps platforms driven by various factors such as the exponential growth of big data, the prevalence of cloud computing, and the advancements in artificial intelligence. With data volumes expanding at an unprecedented rate, businesses are seeking automated solutions to manage their data effectively, aiming to achieve cost savings, operational efficiency, and improved data quality. The business ecosystem for DataOps platforms in the Asia Pacific region is diverse and rapidly evolving. It encompasses a broad spectrum of technology vendors, service providers, and consulting firms that cater to businesses of all sizes, offering comprehensive end-to-end data management solutions. As the demand for efficient data management intensifies, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth and innovation in the field of DataOps platforms.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=28879938



Key Players



Major vendors in the global DataOps Platform market are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Informatica (US), Teradata (US), Wipro (India), Accenture (Ireland), SAS Institute (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), DataKitchen (US), Atlan (Singapore), Dataiku (US), Fosfor (India), Databricks (US), StreamSets (US), Talend (US), Collibra (US), Celonis (US), BMC Software (US), Saagie (France), Composable Analytics (US), Tengu.io (Belgium), Unravel Data (US), Monte Carlo Data (US), Census (US), RightData (US), Zaloni (US), Datafold (US), DataOps.live (UK), K2view (Israel).



Browse Other Reports:



Chatbot Market - Global Forecast to 2028



Text-to-Video AI Market - Global Forecast to 2028



5G Services Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Public Cloud Market - Global Forecast to 2027



DevOps Market - Global Forecast to 2028



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/dataops-platform-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dataops-platform.asp