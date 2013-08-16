Datatech Comments on Toshiba Decision on Pc's

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- On August 7, Toshiba announced that it would buck the trends of other Japanese electronics manufacturers and will continue to build a full catalogue of products, including their PCs. DataTech UK, of Birmingham, an Authorized Toshiba Dealer, welcomed the news, noting that Toshiba’s products are superior and the continued manufacture of PCs will allow for seamless integration.



“We are very happy that Toshiba has chosen to continue to produce their complete line of products, including PCs and televisions. As an authorized dealer and installer of their products, it is good to know that the company will continue to lead the world in high-tech equipment.” - CEO, DataTech UK



Toshiba’s new chief executive, Hisao Tanaka, announced that he was not going to take the “easy way” out of the unprofitable television and personal computer divisions by simply cutting them, as have many other of Toshiba’s competitors in Japan and around the world.



"People might say 'get rid of the PC or TV business.' It may be extreme to say this, but we can do that anytime—although I have no intention of doing so," said Tanaka, a 40-year veteran of the company. – The Wall Street Journal, 7 August 2013



As one of the UK’s leaders in providing IT solutions, DataTech has dedicated server opportunities for businesses across the UK. Their bespoke data centres offer complete confidence that a client’s data will be hosted securely at highly affordable costs. They have over 30 years of combined excellence within the Telecommunications and IT industry.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Robert Peryea at 0800 80 30 780 or email at info@datatechuk.com.



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