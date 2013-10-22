Date a Cutie, Helps Members Find a Partner Faster

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- In the last few years, dating sites have become very popular. Many people are looking for love, a relationship or just a friend to share hobbies and interests with. Time is precious and today’s lifestyle makes it difficult for people to develop relationships with each other.



This is where dating sites step in and help people in their search for someone who will have a special place in their lives. Dating sites match people who are compatible and want romance and love in their lives. Kenneth Keicher, owner of Date A Cutie dating site, said "Compatibility is a key factor in any relationship, because you must be able to get along in every situation, whether it's simply through tolerance or agreeing to disagree. Everyone has his or her differences and many even believe that opposites attract. While that might be true in some cases, it's probably not necessarily so in most compatible relationships”. People can be matched by what they like, their ethnicity, the area they live in, even by zodiac compatibility. More information about zodiac compatibility can be found on Date a Cutie website at http://www.dateacutie.com.



Dating sites are very different from each other. Some will charge a fee for their services, others will offer free registration and then charge for additional services. Some dating services connect with others to increase their members chances of connecting with more people and finding the person they are looking for a lot more quickly. As Mr. Keicher stated, “Being part of a very large network of dating sites makes speed dating completely possible by using just this one site alone.”



Joining a dating service is like joining any other social group on the internet. People connect with other people they would not have had the chance to meet and they can do it with live chat, web calling and email exchange, and then decide if they want to take it further.



About Date A Cutie

Date A Cutie is one of the Top Dating Service providers with thousands of success stories. It is powered by The Dating Factory.



Email: kennethkeicher@gmail.com

To find out more about Date A Cutie visit their website http://www.dateacutie.com/

Contact information:

Name: Kenneth Keicher

Location: Charlotte, NC, USA 28216

Position: Owner

Telephone: (704) 249-8895

Email: kennethkeicher@gmail.com

Website: http://www.dateacutie.com/