Date Agency Review - Free Online Dating Website Helps in Finding the Perfect Match

HAMPSHIRE, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Looking for online dating websites? Tired of going out and ending up meeting the wrong person? It is a little disappointing if things don't go well on a first date, the almost non existent attempts at small talk, trying to engage in polite conversation and building some sort of interest in what the person seated in front of the table is talking about. The bad news is: Dating is not always fruitful nor does it guarantee that you meet Mr. or Miss Right straight way.



The good news is: Date Agency is here to help. It is an online website where singles or even widowed people or divorcees can sign up for free and meet the kind of people they like. It gives instant results with matching profiles and can possibly lead one person to the man or woman of their dreams. So stop waiting for the guy or gal to come find you and go look for them yourself!



Free online dating website, Date Agency is a secure website where personal information is not divulged in any way. Users are guaranteed full security and safety of personal data. People can easily sign up by using their email addresses. The information will then be used to create an online personal profile. A personal profile is a lot like a virtual character or image of the person using the profile. There is an option to upload a profile picture that can be seen by others across the website. Other sections that should be filled out to give better match results are a person's likes, dislikes, hobbies, activities, interests, job type, location etc. Location citing helps the search engine to look up other active profiles in the person's area of residence.



People can even filter the match finding setting by adding the likes and dislikes they want the other person's profile to include. Also, a user can share his or her favorite foods, traveling destinations, eating out experiences with other members to start or initiate a conversation. If a person is interested or wants to talk to another member on the site, they can send personal messages which can only viewed by the user. Another innovative function on the site is the use of a 'flirt' button. If a person is interested in another member on the site but doesn't know how to start up the conversation, they can send a 'private flirt'



About Date Agency

Here at the Date Agency we feel the best way to meet your perfect match is to interact with like-minded members in your local area. Date Agency is great to meet some new people, ones who you would definitely find a good match.



For more information, visit www.dateagency.com