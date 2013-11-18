Date Night Spinner Has Announced the Launch of a Brand New App for Couples

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Date Night Spinner Reinvents Romance With Mobile App.Date Night Spinner has announced the launch of a brand new app that could be set to change the world of dating forever. Designed for couples looking to ignite that first dating spark or to rekindle their romance, Date Night Spinner takes away all of the uncertainty of planning a date. Available from datenightspinner.com as a mobile app, Date Night Spinner gives users a huge number of date night options in their pocket. All they need to do is spin the reel to let destiny decide the fate of their date. Ideas include bowling, a shopping spree and lunch, a boat trip and a picnic at the zoo. There are many more ideas, with the date night database being updated constantly. Users even get the chance to submit their own ideas for the app.



A spokesperson from Date Night Spinner said "We are very proud and excited to be launching Date Night Spinner. It really is a great way for couples to decide how to spend some quality romantic time. The concept of the spinner reel is very appealing as it's fun to spin and gives ideas totally at random. And if users don't like one suggestion they can simply spin the reel again. It's romance reinvented and we are going to be adding new ideas and features as time goes by."Date Night Spinner is designed to appeal to any couple whether they have some rare time away from the kids or they have just started dating. It's also great for singletons looking for a great idea for future dates. And because it can be loaded easily onto any smart phone, users have access to ideas on the move no matter where they are. "We are expecting Date Night Spinner to be huge. It's completely unique to anything else out there and is so easy to use.



It's such a simple idea. We can't wait to hear about some of the great date nights our users have had and to hear about the positive experiences Date Night Spinner has created. Choosing a date idea can be tricky, but with Date Night Spinner, it's effortless, fun and exciting." said a spokesperson from Date Night Spinner. The Date Night Spinner app is available to download from datenightspinner.com and is packed with a wealth of unique and exciting date night ideas just waiting to be discovered.



Media Contact :



Mobile Mambo

4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd #409

Austin, TX 78732

1-512-772-2798

http://DateNightSpinner.com

chris@christophersherrod.com