DateEtc Launches New Spam and Scam Free Online Dating Service

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Gone are the days when people had to swim through seven seas and climb over seven mountains to find the love of their lives. With the advancement in technology finding a soul mate or even a good friend is just a mouse click away. But owning to the increase of scams in the online dating world, people are reluctant to approach each other. DateEtc provides a solution to this problem by suspending fake profiles. DateEtc is a Free International Dating Site that aspires to bring together singles and couples all over the world to interact in one place.



The highlight of the site is that each registered profile is manually scanned and checked for spam and scams, ensuring users to find authentic profiles on the site. The site suspends and deletes the profiles of people who use proxy servers and give untrue information about their location. And people who engage in inappropriate activity are also be suspended from the site. When a person sends the exact same message to multiple users on the site, the system immediately deletes these messages, preventing its members from spam. This makes DateEtc a safe haven for people looking for new friends or soul mates.



Members of DateEtc can exhibit their personality and likes through their profile page and interact with members with similar interests. The general chat room is the right place to meet and chat with thousands of people from all over the world. However the site also has a private chat feature that helps members to have one-on-one chat with another member without the interference of others. The site allows members to look for like-minded people using the navigational search page. People can search by usernames or key words. The site is 100% free to use and asks users to spend a minute to sign up on the site. The sign up process is simple and users are required to give basic information like name, age, location and email id. Although DateEtc is a Free International Dating Site, the services offered are of premium quality. More than 500 people have found genuine friends and soul mates through DateEtc.



DateEtc is a Free International Dating Site that aims at uniting singles and couples from all over the world as friends and lovers without scam or spam.



