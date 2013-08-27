Dating Advice for Women from Men: Tips and Stories from the Inside, Speedy Publishing's New Love and Romance Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Lance Steele comes a great book published under the imprint Love Blots.



"Dating Advice for Women from Men" was written for women by a man. It might sound a bit ironic but it is filled with great tips that ladies venturing into the world of dating can use. Based on what the author advises, the best dating tips for women comes from the male perspective. Author, Lance Steele believes that women who have a difficult time dating do not take the time to look at things from a male?s point-of-view. What a male looks for in a woman and not the opposite way around is the key for a woman to find her special someone. Not understanding this angle often leads to ladies choosing the wrong man to pursue a relationship with or to end up ruining the one that they are with. This book is a great addition to any female?s book collection as it zones in on the main points that a women should focus on if she is seeking male companionship. The author has ensured that the text is laid out in a fashion that is easy to read and understand. In the dating game, all good advice is a necessary vice.



About Lance Steele

Lance Steele has had his fair share of relationships and can speak from experience about what it is that he finds a bit disconcerting as it pertains to how women act at the start of a relationship or even while in a relationship. The rules of relationships vary based on the unique personalities of each individual. Lance makes his advice universal so that everyone can benefit from it in some way or other. Lance?s advice comes from his real-life situations and experiences and those of his other male colleagues. He has also utilized information gathered through interaction with his female colleagues about their relationships and have incorporated those conversations that they have had with him about what men really want from a woman.



Pick up a copy of Dating Advice for Women from Men: Tips and Stories from the Inside at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



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Dating Advice for Women from Men: Tips and Stories from the Inside * by Lance Steele

Publication Date: May 26, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628840476

Print ISBN: 9781628840469

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