Dating Experts from Philadelphia Singles to Be Featured on Ben FM

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Find out what two dating experts from Philadelphia Singles Dating Service reveal about finding love in Philly!



During this exclusive interview on Ben FM, local Philly singles can gain inside knowledge about the dating world from two experienced dating experts with over 20 combined years in the matchmaking and dating industry. They will discuss the many challenges singles face when dating on their own and ways to get over them.



This Sunday, October 27, Ben FM’s Marilyn Russell will interview two dating experts from a successful local matchmaking service, Philadelphia Singles Dating Service. Dating experts, Barb Heffernan and Kayla Fisher, will be featured on Ben FM’s interview to share their experience in the matchmaking and dating profession, along with their professional insight on finding love in today’s tough dating world.



The pair of dating experts from Philadelphia Singles will explain how difficult it is for busy professional singles to find love in this modern age and what they suggest from their experience in their profession. They will reveal what many local singles are doing wrong, and why they’re having NO luck finding love.



The pair will provide a better alternative for busy professionals who want to find someone of quality to settle down with. Local singles who tune into to the show on Sunday will also be able to find out more about the importance of safety and compatibility in the dating world.



This is a ‘can’t miss’ interview for local singles struggling to find love in Philly’s challenging dating world! To find out more information, please visit: http://datinginphilly.com/



About Philadelphia Singles & They’re Dating Experts

With over 25 years of experience in the field of matchmaking, Philadelphia Singles Dating Service is an alternative to online dating sites and conventional ways of dating. Introducing clients to successful singles and ensuring dates are fun and effortless is their #1 priority!