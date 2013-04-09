Dating Guide for Men Reveals the Secret to Dating Her

Florianópolis, Brazil -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- 'I Must Date Her' is a great and informative website for all single men who are looking to boost their confidence with women, to get an in depth look at what makes girls want to date a guy, things which should be kept in mind when a person decides to strike up a conversation with a total stranger and what are the right conversation starters.



The site is full of articles on topics such as how to start a conversation with a girl, how to get a woman to like you, etc. The blog is meant for men who say “All women are complicated and we never know what they want!” Luckily for them, the site bursts this myth bubble and tells men exactly what women look for in a potential dating-material man. Firstly, all women love an impeccably groomed man. He doesn’t have to be drop dead gorgeous like a celebrity but cleanliness, tidy looks, proper fitting clothes and wearing some cologne impress a girl to no end. A man’s physical appearance is his biggest self marketing tool. If he is dressed right, he will grab any woman’s attention. But this doesn’t end here.



Lots of men, even though may dress to kill but still end up looking foolish as they never know how to talk or approach a woman. It depends a lot on where the man is eyeing his possible new date. If it’s at a party, it would be a good idea to ask the host to introduce the two. If she is a co worker, it gives a better advantage as the guy may already have mutual friends with her and can ask her about office work to begin a polite conversation. If a man pursues a lady at the bar or a fitness class, it’s always good to steer clear of pick up lines. Instead say hi and give her a smile.



Eye contact with women is very essential to be assured of a man’s confidence and seriousness in pursuing her. If she talks back politely, the guy should ask her about herself and pay attention to every word she says. Most women complain that men don’t listen so it is necessary to make her feel important by giving due importance to what she says.



Women like men who aren’t pushy, self exaggerators or show offs. A guy who can make her laugh gets the highest points in any woman’s mind. Men shouldn’t shy away from building conversation and for good measure add some light flirtation to add some charm.



