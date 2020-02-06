New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Dating Services including both online and traditional are social platforms whereby an individual can search, contact and meet each other over to arrange a date, usually with the intention of developing a relationship. The dating services market size was valued at $6.7 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.



The comprehensive research report on the 'Dating Services Market' presents essential information, such as market share, size, growth rate, drivers, and opportunities for the business owners to plan strategies for growth in the forecast period 2019 - 2026. The literature delivers details on major driving factors with the help of statistics and info graphics like charts and bar graphs. This will provide a clear picture of the market scenario to the players and help them plan their production without wastage and in compliance with the government regulation and environmental policies. Players in the Dating Services market can also gain knowledge and set gross margin, profit, investment feasibility, and manufacturing and consumption capacity. Few challenging factors are also included in the report to alert the industry players and helping them in achieving their goals and objectives smoothly.



The key factors driving the growth of dating services market includes increase in number of singles or unmarried, upsurge in affordability, lucrative options facilitated by online dating services leading to higher rate of subscription, technological innovations, and rise in preference of customers towards no monogamous relationships. Moreover, customized solutions according to preferences, like and dislikes have revolutionized the dating services market. However, factors such as. Fraudulent activities, dating scams and data privacy results in apprehension among customers is impeding the revenue growth of dating services market. Furthermore increasing number of smartphone users, growing adoption of internet services among semi-urban population would provide lucrative opportunities for the engaged stakeholders in the industry.



The global dating services market is segmented into type, service, demographics and region. Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into online and offline. Depending on service, the market is studied across matchmaking, social dating, adult dating and niche dating. Based on demographics, the global market is segmented into adults and generation X. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Competitive Landscape:



The Dating Services market players are increasingly focusing on the adoption of growth strategies such as partnership, mergers and acquisition, collaboration, takeovers, new product launches, innovations in the existing technologies, and more. Industry players can hence plan effective strategies for strengthening their market presence in the Dating Services industry. New entrants can also get a clear picture of the market trends, create benchmark and improve their market position.



Some of the Key Players in the global market includes Grindr LLC, Love Group Global Ltd., Badoo, eharmony, Inc., The Meet Group Inc., Spice of Life, Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, Zoosk Inc., and rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd



Further the research report highlights major opportunities in the industry for assisting the industry players with tracking of potential customers, across the globe. In order to help the operating players with increasing their clientele, researchers have delivered key insights on customer buying behavior in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. List of key players is also mentioned in the report that will intensify the competition among players and will give them an opportunity to improve their market presence.



Market Opportunities:

- Growing promotional strategies by key players in the developing economies

- Increasing applications of the advanced materials in various industries



