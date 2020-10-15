Dating Services Market Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026 : Grindr LLC, Spice of Life, Match Group, Inc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Dating Services Market | Latest Industry Outlook



Dating Services including both online and traditional are social platforms whereby an individual can search, contact and meet each other over to arrange a date, usually with the intention of developing a relationship. The dating services market size was valued at $6.7 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.



'Market Growth Insight' has presented an updated research report on 'The Global Dating Services market' which offers insights on key aspects and an overview of the fundamental verticals of the market. The Dating Services report aims to educate buyers on the crucial impactful factors like drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the market players, and risks. It comprises a thorough analysis of current Dating Services market trends as well as future trends. It also throws light on various quantitative and qualitative assessments of the market. The Dating Services research report covers every crucial aspect of the industry that impacts the existing market share, market size, profitability status, and more. A comprehensive evaluation of impacting factors the influence growth opportunities for Dating Services market players and remuneration.



The key factors driving the growth of the dating services market include an increase in the number of singles or unmarried, an upsurge in affordability, lucrative options facilitated by online dating services leading to a higher rate of subscription, technological innovations, and a rise in preference of customers towards nonmonogamous relationships. Moreover, customized solutions according to preferences, like,s and dislikes have revolutionized the dating services market. However, factors such as. fraudulent activities, dating scams, and data privacy results in apprehension among customers is impeding the revenue growth of the dating services market. Furthermore, an increasing number of smartphone users, growing adoption of internet services among the semi-urban population would provide lucrative opportunities for the engaged stakeholders in the industry.



The Major Players Covered in this Report are:

- Grindr LLC

- Love Group Global Ltd.

- Badoo, eharmony, Inc.

- The Meet Group Inc

- Spice of Life

- Match Group, Inc.

- Spark Networks SE

- Zoosk Inc.

- rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd



Key Market Segments:



By Type

- Online

- Traditional



By Service

- Matchmaking

- Social Dating

- Adult Dating

- Niche Dating



By Demographics

- Adult

- Generation X



The report further elucidates on the restraining factors in the Dating Services market for business owners, strategists, and stakeholders to carefully execute their strategies and achieve their goals. In addition, the Dating Services market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and end-user. These Dating Services report segments are thoroughly studied to offer key information like opportunities for business owners, planners, and marketing personnel. It helps them to manage their activities and execute decisive planning to earn more profits. Dating Services Report offers insights on each segment and sub-segment for assisting manufacturers to identify key opportunities and expand their business.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of the Dating Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2026



Study Objective of the Dating Services market includes:



-The key objective of the study is to evaluate global Dating Services market size (volume and value) by market players, major regions, product, application, and end-user, historical data, and predictions for 2026.

-Also, another key objective is to determine market segments as well as sub-segments and to identify major factors that impact the Dating Services market growth like drivers, opportunities, growth potential, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

-It also aims to forecast the volume and value of the Dating Services market in terms of key regions and countries.

-To inspect and study the Global Dating Services Market size form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information, and also predictions to 2026.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others)



In addition, the report focuses on the key technological improvements in the products and key growth strategies adopted by Dating Services market players to expand their business vertically and horizontally. Company information, recent strategies, highly demanding products by manufacturers, and manufacturing units including other essential details are mentioned in the Dating Services study. Research and development activities and new product development and other trending factors are highlighted in the Dating Services report to offer deeper insights to the buyers. The Dating Services report is also beneficial to investors for their investment planning and company information.



