Dating Services Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2026 and Focusing on Top Key Players - Grindr, Love Group Global

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Dating Services including both online and traditional are social platforms whereby an individual can search, contact and meet each other over to arrange a date, usually with the intention of developing a relationship. The dating services market size was valued at $6.7 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.



Major Key Players of the Dating Services Market are:

Grindr LLC, Love Group Global Ltd., Badoo, eharmony, Inc., The Meet Group Inc., Spice of Life, Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, Zoosk Inc., and rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd



The key factors driving the growth of dating services market includes increase in number of singles or unmarried, upsurge in affordability, lucrative options facilitated by online dating services leading to higher rate of subscription, technological innovations, and rise in preference of customers towards nonmonogamous relationships. Moreover, customized solutions according to preferences, like and dislikes have revolutionized the dating services market. However, factors such as. fraudulent activities, dating scams and data privacy results in apprehension among customers is impeding the revenue growth of dating services market. Furthermore increasing number of smartphone users, growing adoption of internet services among semi-urban population would provide lucrative opportunities for the engaged stakeholders in the industry.



The global dating services market is segmented into type, service, demographics and region. Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into online and offline.



Major Types of Dating Services Market covered are:

Online

Traditional



Major Applications of Dating Services Market covered are:

Matchmaking

Social Dating

Adult Dating

Niche Dating



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Dating Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Dating Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Dating Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Dating Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Dating Services Market Size

2.2 Dating Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Dating Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Dating Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Dating Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Dating Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Dating Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Dating Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Dating Services Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Dating Services Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Dating Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



