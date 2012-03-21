Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- A new channel on YouTube offers dating tips and relationship advice from rising web stars. Dirty Talk Dating released bi-weekly, is a talk show that takes a funny, no-nonsense approach to contemporary dating issues with millennials in mind. Co-created by the show’s hosts, Josh Mattingly and Tess Paras, Dirty Talk Dating fills a niche where they saw other dating advice was lacking. No other show out there is as to-the-point on real-life dating issues for Generation Y such as: the effect of social media on dating, exploring the modern dating rules in a time where young people are getting married later, and the new vocabulary of “hooking up,” “friends with benefits,” and “booty texts.”



“As friends and hosts, Tess and Josh have a great dynamic. They deliver a fresh perspective on dating and relationships that stands out as funny, current and realistic,” says Behn Fannin, Director of “Dirty Talk Dating.”



In addition to the host’s hip, playfully caustic rapport, Dirty Talk Dating’s humor is often rooted in the unique way the show allows viewers a glimpse into the lives of YouTube stars beyond their online personas. For example, Stevie Nelson and Milana Vayntrub, better known as the web comedy duo “The Live Prude Girls” shed the façade of their popular YouTube characters to share their very personal stories about breakups on an episode of Dirty Talk Dating. YouTuber Jason Horton, who on Twitter describes himself as “The World’s Only White Male Comedian” sardonically discussed his own dating experience as a Hyundai-driver in Los Angeles. On an upcoming episode of Dirty Talk Dating, Rachel Bloom (Comedian at Upright Citizen’s Brigade known for her viral video “F*ck Me, Ray Bradbury”) deconstructs her own sexy online identity - a rare and sophisticated conversation for the millennial YouTube audience.



The show’s creators are no strangers to the world of online content production. Josh Mattingly also serves as a staffer for the leading internet media company, Maker Studios and hosts a popular show for gamers under the YouTube Channel, IndieStatik. Apart from her roles on television shows such as “White Collar” and “The Good Wife,” Tess Paras has a professional background in social media and public relations, and currently contributes articles about dating and relationships to SheKnows.com and LovingYou.com. Dirty Talk Dating director, Behn Fannin, is often noted for his visual style and music videos for the bands Panic! At the Disco and the Melvins, as well as numerous online comedy videos for the group Rigor Tortoise.



Current episodes of Dirty Talk Dating were filmed at Los Angeles non-profit artist venue, Towne Hall. Future plans for the show include location shoots at Los Angeles nightlife spots and more guest appearances by comedians, online content creators, as well as contributors to the modern discussion of gender dynamics and dating. To view the show, visit www.youtube.com/dirtytalkdating



About Dirty Talk Dating

Dirty Talk Dating is a new YouTube talk show that offers realistic and to-the-point dating advice from a guy and a gal who make mistakes and laugh about it. The show was created by its hosts, rising YouTube Star Josh Mattingly (@JoshMattingly) and Actor/Writer Tess Paras (@TessParas) and features interviews with YouTubers, Comedians, and other notable online content creators. Watch the show online at www.youtube.com/DirtyTalkDating and email dirtytalkdating@gmail.com to suggest a topic, a guest, or to sponsor a future episode.