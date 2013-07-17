DatingDR.com Reviews the Popular Dating Package Vin DiCarlo Pandoras Box, Offers Free Dating Tips

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- DatingDR.com, a website dedicated in reviewing various dating guides, programs, packages, e-books and other dating related products, has recently published a comprehensive review of the very popular dating package Vin DiCarlo Pandora’s Box. The review covers every feature of the product and presents its analysis through a consumer’s perspective. Dating Dr is known for the straight forwardness of its reviews which can be seen in the latest Pandora’s Box review in which both pros and cons of the product are clearly mentioned.



In the review the editor has shared his analysis of the package contents and has even published his results of applying the tips and techniques given in Pandora’s Box. The review also offers an exclusive sneak peek to the material the dating package has to offer which is not readily available elsewhere.



The review finds that the techniques of Vin DiCarlo Pandora’s Box are focused on defining women into 8 different categories called as Girl Types in the package. The review now available on the website DatingDr.com further elaborates that the whole package deals with identifying the women type and then applying certain fixed strategies to make them gain interest. According to the review the package includes many PDFs, quizzes to determine girl types, videos, audios, case studies, interviews and an ultimate strategy guide.



The reviews states that Pandora’s Box comes with tons of information and requires a thorough study with addition of lots of practice before its techniques can be applied. The editor of DatingDr who has been a successful pick up artist for many years complimented the research behind the techniques and was astonished with women psychological knowledge the package shared. The review concluded that customers will not be disappointed after purchasing the product because of the extensive useful content it provides. The review adds that once the information is studied thoroughly and has been practiced many a times, the success rate of impressing desired women is extremely high.



About Dating Dr

Dating Dr is one of the leading companies that provides reviews of various dating programs, guides, books and other dating related products. Through the online platform, http://datingdr.com/, the comprehensive reviews and free dating tips can be viewed. Dating Dr offers its advice and opinions through a consumer’s perspective and is known for researching every feature of the dating products.



For more information about Dating Program Reviews, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of datingdr.com, please email to admin@datingdr.com.