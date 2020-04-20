Dato' Anwar Fazal to Guest on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Show, LOVE LIGHT, "Right Livelihood: Peace, Justice and the Environment."

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Dr. Jean Marie Farish welcomes guest Dato' Anwar Fazal, global laureate and leading civil society activist in areas of consumer, health, environment, human rights, peace and social ethics on May 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Show, LOVE LIGHT. "Right Livelihood: Peace, Justice and the Environment will feature global laureate and leading civil society activist in areas of consumer, health, environment, human rights, peace and social ethics. Dato' Anwar Fazal, who is often referred to as a "multiversity". galvanized the international consumer movement, founding a number of global networks, which he called "a new wave of the global consumer movement". These included Consumer Interpol, International Baby Food Action Network, Health Action International and Pesticides Action Network. In 1982, Dato' Anwar received the Right Livelihood award, popularly called the Alternative Nobel Prize" and in 2008 was appointed as a jury member of the Right Livelihood Award Foundation. He was also the founder and Director of the Right Livelihood College, which was established in 2009 at Universiti Sains Malaysia and now has campuses in every continent of the world.



In 2010, Dato' Anwar was awarded the first Lifetime Achievement Award by the Federation of the Malaysian Consumers' Association on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of Consumers International. He was awarded the "Consumer Activist of the Year" award by his home State of Penang and by the Government of Malaysia in 2000. His empowering messages and consultation through the International Organization of Consumers Union (IOCU) as President and through its consultative status with the United Nations, articulated the voice of consumers globally including in New York, Geneva, Rome, Nairobi, Bangkok, Mexico and others where governments meet to make decisions on world affairs. Dato Anwar's messages inspire us to join hands and create the solidarity, the spirit, the strength of many voices acting together for people and planet.



We're all in this together, and we should do our part in making the world a better place now and for future generations. Our role as a conscious consumer will make a difference in acting without fear, caring for ourselves and our fellow human being, and living in peace with the environment. Right Livelihood, the prominent theme of Dato' Anwar Fazal, inspires us to be critical, assertive, socially responsible, and ecologically sensitive and unite with a common vision to live a loving, healthier and happier life.



The Right Livelihood Foundation

https://www.rightlivelihoodaward.org

People's Trans-Action

http://www.anwarfazal.net/