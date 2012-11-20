Growing Defense Training Needs Being Met by Independent Provider

Lake Ridge, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Trio Consulting, an independent DAU Certified Equivalent Provider (CEP), recently announced the addition of their newest DAU certification, continuing their curriculum expansion, with the addition of Intermediate Systems Planning, Research, Development, and Engineering, Part II (SYS 203). This supports a growing need for more access to effective, certified training for a range of defense-related careers. Trio will offer SYS 203 at its Lake Ridge, VA facility, starting Dec. 17. This course allows students to apply the Department of Defense systems engineering processes and techniques learned in SYS 202, while working in integrated product teams. Participants will learn to apply systems engineering technical processes and technical management processes to a defense system as it is developed across various phases of the acquisition lifecycle. This course is a critical requirement for the Systems Planning, Research, Development and Engineering—Systems Engineering (SPRDE-SE) Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) Level II certification. Click on the link for information on BCF 211 Acquisition Business Management.



David A. Turner, Jr., Trio’s president commented on the new offering. “We’re pleased to be able to offer a course that is so critical and required as part of many career fields related to defense acquisition. We strive to be a trusted supporter of American defense capability development efforts and are committed to helping our students develop the capabilities and skills they need to succeed.”



Based in Lake Ridge, VA, Trio is a DAU Certified Equivalent Provider that offers industry partners, as well as military and DoD civilians, with a wide variety of courses required across different defense acquisition career fields. All courses are reviewed and certified by DAU and reflect the highest training standards for which students receive DAU credit towards various DAWIA certifications. Trio is dedicated to providing the critical training and consulting support each client needs, helping students develop the knowledge and capabilities required to successfully carry out their missions. For more information, visit: www.trio-consulting.com.