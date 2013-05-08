London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- DAVE ANGEL makes his long awaited ‘Return’ to full length album production with a new release on ClubMixed. The past decade has seen the pioneering UK funky techno DJ-producer primarily concentrate his musical talents on single-track productions, however, with the aptly entitled ‘THE RETURN’, Dave finally re-emerges in long-form format, crafting an exquisitely contemporary club mix for VOLUME 4 in D-Rom’s ongoing ‘LEGENDS’ series (following on from Marshall Jefferson’s ‘Legends 3’ album).



‘THE RETURN’ is trademark Angel – a driving, hard and hypnotic ‘proper’ underground techno groover that, whilst acknowledging original Detroit tech roots, nevertheless delivers a credible current sound that seems perfectly primed to blow up those hot and happening east London-style dancefloors - particularly beyond 4am!



Dave is actually a west Londoner, hailing from a musical family in Chelsea which included a jazz musician father, plus an older hit-making sister - 80s British rap originator Monie Love. But siblings aside, his own 25-year career at the forefront of the UK techno scene kicked off with DJ presentations on pirate radio outfit Phaze One (alongside future drum & bass duo Fabio & Grooverider). This was in the immediate post-Acieed club eras of the late 80s / early 90s, when legal broadcast of club music was effectively confined to a couple of hours per week on BBC Radio One.



Phaze One helped make Angel a gigging DJ fixture, while his subsequently extensive remix and production career also exploded, following the issue of his 1990 debut. This came about when his cheeky homemade restructure of Eurythmic’s ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’ 80s hit came out on a 500 copy illegal bootleg issue, which so appealed to Dave Steward and Annie Lennox that the duo encouraged their label to formalise the release, as an official remix, thus signing it up and issuing the production on RCA.



From then on a prolific output schedule saw the Dave Angel name being relentlessly represented on the cream of underground tech-house labels (plus majors like Island) both in the UK and in Europe. Belgium’s R&S Records, in their ultra-cool 90s prime, were a particularly strong supporter of Dave’s productions, while his own Rotation imprint served both himself, and those whose tech-house sounds he appreciated, extremely well.



This immense historical musical pedigree speaks volumes for his production and DJ talents, yet on the unforgiving dancefloor it’s contemporary relevance that matters, so it’s exciting to discover that, with ‘The Return’, Dave Angel has proven himself and his sounds to be as valid and valuable as ever before - welcome to ClubMixed!



