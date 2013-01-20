Dave DuperÒn to Accompany International Mogul Rene Reyes of Portugal in Attendance to the Inaugural Ball with Patti Labelle

Carlsbad, Portugal -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2013 -- Blue Link CEO Dave Duperon in accompaniment of International Mogul Rene Reyes of Portugal will be in attendance of the Inaugural Ball for President Barack Obama. The host committee also in attendance are: U.S. Congressional Members; Rep. Bobby Rush (1st District-Illinois), Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (5th District-NY) and Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (11th District- NY), Dick Gregory (Civil Rights Activist), Harry Johnson (President \CEO, Washington, D.C. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial Project Foundation, Inc.), Jean Fugett (Former NFL Player, Journalist, Attorney, and Businessman, founding partners TLC Beatrice International Foods). Jamie Foster Brown (Publisher, Sister 2 Sister Magazine), Dr. Frank Smith (Executive Director, The African American Civil War Museum), Roc Newman (renowned Entrepreneur, Humanitarian & Legendary Boxing Promoter), Will Walters (Publisher, Monarch Magazine)



The esteemed celebrity list includes: Mistress of Ceremony Angela Bassett, Master of Ceremony Boris Kodjoe, Guest Speaker Ms Cicely Tyson, Guest Speaker Hill Harper, Legendary Performer Ms Patti Labelle, Grammy nominee Elle Varner, Activist Dick Gregory and Red Carpet host, Omarosa Manigault of Celebrity Apprentice fame; to acknowledge a few amongst others. This distinguished Black tie formal gala will be at the Howard Theater, with VIP reception starting promptly at 7:30pm EST.



Rene Reyes attends to represent her country and her adoring respect for President Obama.



