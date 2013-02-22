Dave Noble of Seegrid Named 2013 Pros to Know Award Winner SDCE Magazine

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Honoring the supply chain’s best and brightest, Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s “Pros to Know” include professionals proactively working to improve their business’s functions in a number of categories—including manufacturing and production output; procurement; logistics; risk mitigation strategies; sourcing; financial operations; packaging and distribution; transportation; and much more.



Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, an international B2B publication that provides mission-critical editorial to address the issues and challenges of the supply chain, today announced the names of its 2013 “Pros to Know” awards winners.



Dave Noble, vice-president of sales and marketing for robotic industrial truck leader Seegrid was one of the award-winning honorees. Noble said, "The advances made in material handling automation over the twenty years I’ve been in this industry are astonishing. It is a privilege to be part of this extraordinary industry and receive this recognition from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.”



Noble added, "It feels great to make a difference. Early in my career, it never occurred to me the impact that autonomous material handling robots would have in shaping the future of supply chain logistics. These impacts are being seen right now as U.S. Manufacturing is experiencing a reshoring initiative which is returning high-paying manufacturing jobs back to the United States. Robotics is making U.S. manufacturing affordable again."



Now in its 13th year, the Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” awards recognize both ends of the supply chain. This includes honoring the “providers,” including individuals from software firms, service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped supply chain clients or the supply chain community prepare to meet industry challenges. This also includes honoring the “practitioners,” such as those supply chain executives who demonstrated leadership by managing risk in the supply chain; provided competitive advantage; and delivered value to the bottom line.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013.



