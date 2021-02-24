David Bass Joins Telmac Group as Managing Partner

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Telmac, a leading Telecom and IT Advisory and Consulting company based in New York, announced David Bass has joined the company as Managing Partner.



Mr. Bass has more than 25 years of experience designing Cloud, WAN, Security, Contact Center, Collaboration, and Voice environments for hundreds of clients around the globe.



"I am delighted to take on this new role at Telmac.", Mr. Bass said. "I have admired the company for a while now. The forward-thinking attitude, the vast experience of the team, and the ability to meet customers' needs with customized advisory and consulting solutions are quite appealing. And, not just to me, our extensive list of clients who we have served exceptionally over the past 15+ years can also attest to the team's capabilities and accomplishments. I especially appreciate Telmac's commitment to customer advocacy. Helping small to large businesses streamline their IT design and budgets is at the core of our daily mission."



Telmac's IT services have saved clients around the globe tens of millions of dollars in the last few years alone. Through an audit of existing systems, Telmac can:



- Quickly identify weak areas and how to strengthen them



- Create a standard technology platform for seamless integration of services across multiple locations



- Update, invigorate and secure a business' network.



- Anticipate future needs and outline strategies to meet those needs at reasonable costs



- Develop a plan for improved mobility management and cost controls



Telmac is already putting Mr. Bass' experience to use. He is helping guide existing clients IT team's showing a immediate impact on client cost reductions and design improvements.



"This work is what I want to do," he said. "Helping businesses adapt to the changing economy at the local, regional or global level while still maintaining its core values is a challenge I look forward to each day."



Telmac also offers cloud service advisory, audit management, and vendor contract negotiations.



"From a client perspective, our risk-free assessment is certainly appealing," Mr. Bass said. "We assess. We tell you if our work will save money, how much, and over what time frame; before any engagement is finalized."



For more information, visit Telmac Group.



About Telmac Group

Our world of telecommunications is ever-evolving, and the need for IT leaders to step up their IT infrastructure with cutting-edge, cost-efficient solutions is more important than ever before.



That's where we come in. Telmac's founders have been at the forefront of strategic IT consulting and sourcing for over 30 years. We have helped hundreds of large enterprises and global clients save millions of dollars on Telecom costs by giving them the knowledge and power to take charge of their IT infrastructure and stand out as IT leaders.



Our extensive range of telecommunications products and risk-free services are designed to add more value to client/vendor relationships and deliver on win-win contracts with reduced costs and improved design, support and service.



From complex cloud migration to clear-cut contract renegotiations, our team of experts has the industry insight and technological know-how to create crystal clear strategies that help companies find the best IT solutions for their unique business needs.



