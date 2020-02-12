David Bentley Hart, PhD, Eastern Orthodox Religious Scholar, Joins Dr. Paula on Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit.

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Yale University Press Book News said of Dr. David Bentley Hart's new book, That All Shall Be Saved: Heaven, Hell and Universal Salvation: "A stunning reexamination of one of the essential tenets of Christian belief from one of the most provocative and admired writers on religion today." Hart asserts that for almost 2000 years, the Christian tradition has been misleading on the topic of universal salvation. He makes his case based on the earliest Christian writings, theological tradition, scripture, and logic. Part of the misunderstanding stems from inaccurate translations of the original text, which Dr. Hart has corrected in his recent translation of the New Testament. That there is no eternal damnation may be surprising to some. To others who understand God as good, Universal Salvation seems logical and in keeping with a loving God. Please join us to hear the original Christian beliefs about heaven and hell from this renowned theologian.



David Bentley Hart, PhD, is an Eastern Orthodox scholar of religion, a philosopher, cultural commentator, and a Templeton Fellow at the University of Notre Dame Institute of Advanced Study. His books include The Experience of God, The New Testament, and That All Shall Be Saved: Heaven, Hell and Universal Salvation. Hart earned his BA degree from the University of Maryland, his Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge, and his MA and PhD from the University of Virginia. He has taught at the University of Virginia, the University of St. Thomas, Duke Divinity School, and Loyola College in Maryland. He served as visiting professor at Providence College, where he also held the Robert J. Randall Chair in Christian Culture. During the 2014–2015 academic year, Hart was Danforth Chair at Saint Louis University in the Department of Theological Studies. In 2015, he was a Templeton Fellow at the University of Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study. www.facebook.com/dbhartwriter



About Dr. Paula Joyce:

Dr. Paula, The Life Doctor, has helped thousands of people improve their health, wealth and relationships through writing, coaching and speaking. Her clients attain success, achieve breakthrough thinking and enhanced productivity with her Ultimate Creative Problem Solving Process, which aligns and integrates information in both sides of the brain. Clients dissolve hidden fears and blocks, solve challenging problems and reach their goals.



Despite being told that she couldn't write creatively, paint or dance, Dr. Paula is a best-selling author, an internationally shown artist and an accomplished Argentine Tango dancer. She broke the family rules by being a working mother who did postdoctoral work at Yale and was Director of Leadership Development in a school district where she coached and trained top level executives. She overcame emotional and psychological abuse and learned to see the positive in every experience and feel the gratitude for all of it.



Dr. Paula co-authored a best-seller, Nothing But Net. Her column, Ask Dr. Paula, is in Dallas Yoga Magazine, in print and on the web. Her first e-book is 33 Tips for Self-Empowerment.



She has spoken to organizations such as: American Express Financial Services, Baylor University Medical Center and Jung Society.



Dr. Paula was in USA Today, Dallas Morning News and on national television and radio. She was named a Leading Expert and recognized by The National Academy of Best-Selling Authors.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.