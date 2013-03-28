David Burke President of AIE Casters Shares Value Magline Relationship

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- According to David Burke, President of AIE Casters Co. Inc., “Magliner represented the type of supplier we wanted to partner with and build our business around: a manufacturer that represented quality, value and leadership in the marketplace. Magline offers a unique value proposition to its distributors. Magline represents quality, value, and strong brand awareness. While constantly innovating and creating new route distribution solutions, there is an unchanging reliability and dependability that has been built into their core hand truck business. The Magline name is trusted and recognized as the industry leader.”



AIE Company first became a Magline distributor back in the early 1980’s. The company recognized the strong brand awareness that Magline commanded in the market and wished to distribute the products and become part of the strong Magliner dealer network.



Magliner has developed one of the strongest brand names in the material handling industry. There is a legacy of value and quality built into their products since 1947. There is a consistency and history of supporting the Magline products. Magline values the relationship with key distributors and recognizes and rewards those distributors that are committed to growing their business with them. As a stocking distributor, AIE Casters, sells and services thousands of Magline brand hand trucks that have been sold over the years. Burke reported, “We earn new business as customers that have had a valuable buying experience with a Magline hand truck buy additional trucks and/or service their existing fleet. The Dealer Locator feature on the web site has driven business to our company. Finally, it is rewarding to be affiliated with the Magliner brand name.”



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



