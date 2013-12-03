David, Daniel, and Patrick Nelson Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo for His Unique Venture 'House the Vision'

Gainesville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- David, Daniel, and Patrick Nelson are the founders of i'mME. The three of them went on their first international mission trip together as brothers in July 2012 with Coreluv International. The trip proved to be a pivotal turning point in each of their lives, and they were enthused with passion to end the vicious epidemic they call the orphan cycle in Haiti.



David Nelson, wide receiver for the NY Jets, is no less touched than his two brothers. All of them are playing to win in turning the tide in favor of orphans in Haiti.



This campaign is very significant to David, Daniel, and Patrick because the funds they raise will allow them to cement their presence on Haitian soil. Up to this point, they have relied upon other organizations to house and transport them to the places they need to go. Because of this, they haven't been able to travel to Haiti as often as they would like.



The concept of a traditional orphanage institution will not be cultivated through the efforts of i'mME, rather the implementation of cottages that portray the heartbeat and atmosphere of family. Their vision is to have 7-8 orphans and a housemother in each cottage. The housemother will be fulfilling the role of a mother by catering to their every need and showering them with love. Each day when the children come home from school, they will feel like they are back home and belong to a family.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal of $55,000. Funding duration: November 19, 2013 - January 01, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/IxLCer