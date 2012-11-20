David Fetherston Announces Forty Short Stories to Read on a Plane

Napa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- This collection of obscure tales includes automotive, hot rod, travel, and food adventures experienced over nearly 50-years on the road. They are a mix of personal experiences and those collected from fellow travelers.



This first edition takes us on the learning curve of life just watching the world go by or stepping into the deep end of the pool and immersing ourselves in its very texture. Experiences like these help define who we all become.



The impetus to put these stories into print came about while enduring hours on planes over the years in search of the perfect length flight-friendly tales. I hope these will make you smile, or even better laugh out loud, recollecting incidents from your own life when you, too, were trying to find your way in the world.



Kindle iPad and Nook version available



Print version also available from Amazon

About: David Fetherston

From the very moment he could roll a toy car across the floor, his automotive fascination roared into life evolving into an historian, journalist and photographer, specializing in automotive subjects for magazines and books or in special interest automotive TV history and culture programs. He has been a prolific author and publisher with over 35 titles to his credit, including 1999 Automotive Book of the Year for "American Woodys." His latest print book "Classic Woodys" is an outstanding success, getting rave reviews from Hemmings Motor News, Road & Track and Hot Rod Magazines



He has worked in the word of marketing for twenty years, raced with the SCCA, teamed record cars at Bonneville, built race-cars, recently restored a Maserati Khamsin.



His latest two eBooks are a new direction for him "Forty Short Stories to Read on a Plane" and "The Great Australian Bite" are recollections from 60-years of a life well-lived. They are both entertaining and humorous tales of life observed or enjoyed.