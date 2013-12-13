David Glick Launches New Website DavidGlickRealtor.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- David Glick, a prominent Miami Beach Realtor, has launched a new website at DavidGlickRealtor.com that aims to provide professional real estate services through an accessible online medium.



The professionally-designed website was launched to optimize the real estate experience by providing a broad range of innovative features and functions. This is especially relevant in light of the growing demand for South Florida properties, particularly by international homebuyers who rely heavily on the internet for their searches.



DavidGlickRealtor.com utilizes advanced servers and an innovative organizational format to render it more user-friendly and navigable. An advanced search function is prominently displayed to allow users to begin searching for their ideal property based on a wide range of specific criteria. Entire sections are dedicated to specific categories, such as luxury homes, luxury condos, and exclusive listings; many of South Florida’s most popular and prominent communities are covered, including Bal Harbour, Fisher Island, and Miami Beach.



The website utilizes live listings that are regularly updated via the reliable MLS Database. Each property, community, and condo features a descriptive profile with detailed information on features, specifications, and the like. Furthermore, users have the option of creating an account with the website, which allows them to save properties to a personal favorites list, or to sign up for a free newsletter that provides email notifications and updates.



This comprehensive approach to real estate reflects David Glick's mission to become the top source for real estate assistance. With the internet playing a major role in the real estate industry, such as advanced website will likely by heavily trafficked.