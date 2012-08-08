David Grant and Bob Morris Named as 2 of the Top 7 Estate Planning Attorneys in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- David Grant and Bob Morris, attorneys from Grant Morris Dodds, were just named as two of the top estate planning attorneys in Las Vegas. Altogether, there were seven attorneys who made the list, all of whom practice in the Southern Nevada region.



VegasInc.com Weekly listed the two Las Vegas-area attorneys in their 2012 Top Lawyers Edition. Out of the thousands of attorneys who practice in the greater Las Vegas area, Grant and Morris were named among the 100 top lawyers, who were divided into 18 specialty areas of expertise.



For years, clients who have needed a knowledgeable Las Vegas estate planning attorney have turned to Grant Morris Dodds for assistance. The firm, which has offices in both Las Vegas and Henderson, offers a high level of service at reasonable rates. Grant Morris Dodds specializes in the estate planning areas of trusts, wills, estate tax planning, probate, guardianship and asset protection.



According to the firm’s website, Grant is “recognized as a pioneer in certain sophisticated estate and asset protection strategies.” His bio notes, that before attending law school, he worked for Deloitte & Touche and also earned a Master of Accountancy degree. Grant’s recent mention by Vegas Inc. was not the first time the estate planning lawyer was recognized for his hard work and expertise. Recently, he was named as one of Nevada’s “Legal Elite” by Nevada Business Magazine, recognizing him as one of “Southern Nevada’s Top 100 Attorneys.”



Morris, who has spent the last six years overseeing the administration of hundreds of guardianship, probate and trust estates, has also been honored with his share of awards. For example, he was recognized by Super Lawyers® as a “Mountain States Rising Star” in the areas of probate law and guardianship. Morris is extremely well regarded by his peers as a probate attorney in Las Vegas.



Mark Dodds rounds out the trio of attorneys at Grant Morris Dodds. As a licensed attorney since 1981, Dodds, who also passed the CPA exam, has assisted thousands of his clients in Southern Nevada with their estate planning needs. Like his colleagues, Dodds also has an extensive knowledge of tax law. Each of the partners has earned an AV® rating with Mardindale Hubble.



