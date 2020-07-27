David Gravel Wins $20,000 at the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- David Gravel felt good that a second-place starting spot in the Feature would lead to his first Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals at Williams Grove Speedway Saturday night. His main obstacle was to steal the lead away from polesitter and 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz.



Gravel led from green to checkers at the historic half-mile Pennsylvania track, earning his seventh win at the speedway, his third win of the season and the $20,000 top prize. "Clean air in Winged Sprint Car racing is so important," said Gravel, of Watertown, CT. "We've been struggling with the pill draw in the Dash and we finally got a good one. You wanted to start on the outside row for the Feature. My goal was to finish second. I knew if I could do that, I could get the jump on the start and control the race."



The top lane was dominate all night with those starting on the outside pole always getting the jump on starts to take the lead. The Feature was no different with Gravel pulling ahead of Schatz for the lead before they entered Turn 1 on the initial start. With the advantage of clean air, Gravel could pull ahead of the field by a second in one lap.



Schatz was the first to try and contend with the Jason Johnson #41 car, but his fight lasted two laps. With a pop heard among the roar of the 25 410 c.i. engines, Schatz' car appeared to be the source of the sound as he slowed to a stop on the backstretch during the second lap of the feature. The undiagnosed mechanical issue was enough to take the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15 car out of the race – Schatz' first DNF since September.



With Schatz out of the race, that moved Lance Dewease into second and reigning champion Brad Sweet into third. Four cautions – including an open red – gave Dewease four opportunities to try and challenge Gravel but each time Gravel was too strong. Dewease couldn't stay with the Mesilla Valley Transportation #41 car on the restarts and eventually feel to the clutches of Sweet.



"I knew Lance is known to slide himself in turns three and four and carry a lot of entrance speed, so I was just trying to protect on the restarts," Gravel said. "I knew running the top I was getting a lot of momentum on exit. I just hoped I had a big enough gap and luckily it worked out."



Sweet got by Dewease for second in the early stage of the race, but only held the position for a lap before the famed Hess Iron #69K drove its way back by Sweet's NAPA Auto Parts #49 car. From then on Sweet became a pong ball between Dewease and fourth-place Logan Schuchart. Some laps he'd close on Dewease and others he'd fad and have to fend off Schuchart.



By the end of the 30 laps, Gravel crossed the finish line with a 4.1 second lead over Dewease. Sweet held on to third to round out the podium. "With the way the race track was tonight, we weren't very good," Dewease said. "I was happy with the single file starts. I got really tight after that red flag. Brad kept getting runs at me. I was just happy to finish second with the way the track was tonight."



Schatz's misfortune handed the points lead back to Sweet, who now has an 18-point lead over second-place Logan Schuchart – who finished fourth in the Feature. Schatz fell to third – now 26 points behind Sweet. "I saw Donny have his issues but points didn't even cross my mind," Sweet said. "I just kind of thought, it moved me up a spot. We just want to win."



The Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals has more than 50 years of history that includes the biggest names in motorsports competing at the half-mile Williams Grove Speedway, one of dirt racing's legendary venues. https://www.williamsgrove.com/



The World of Outlaws, an international racing tour with superstar drivers, features incredibly powerful and fast 410ci winged sprint cars. The Champion Racing Oil National Open is a key part of the series championship that includes 94 race nights at 50 different tracks across 22 states and 3 Canadian provinces. https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/



