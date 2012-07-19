Congressional Candidate Not Accepting Money Still Gaining Support

Alpharetta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- David Hancock is running for Congress in Georgia. But unlike any other candidate in probably 200 years he is not accepting any campaign donations.



“Everyone says there is too much money in politics,” Mr. Hancock stated, “I am just taking it out of the equation.”



Instead, Hancock is relying on word of mouth and social media sites like Facebook. And it seems to be working. “Every day I receive e-mails from people who are excited about what I am doing and want to know how they can help,” Mr. Hancock continued.



One of David Hancock’s heroes is Thomas Jefferson, and if you visit his website (www.hancock2012.com) the first thing you will see will be an image of the iconic president along with the quote “That government is best which governs least.” You have to scroll down the page before you even see Hancock’s picture.



Mr. Hancock says he started thinking about running after his Congressman, Rob Woodall, voted to raise the debt limit in 2011. “We now have $1.5 trillion more debt than we did when that vote was taken just one year ago. Spending more than we take in and passing this giant and growing debt on to future generations is immoral. We know it is completely unsustainable; therefore, we need citizens who are willing to go to Washington for a few years, do what needs to be done, and then come back to their lives in Georgia. We have known the principles of sound government since the days of Jefferson. We must transform the habits of Washington by applying these principles.” Hancock now faces Congressman Woodall in the primary on July 31.



Congressman Woodall is currently Chief Operating Officer at ACP, an Alpharetta based software company. Since his graduation from Auburn University with a degree in Computer Engineering 30 years ago he has been living and working right here in the Atlanta area. He has been married to Darlene for almost 25 years and has two children, both now in Atlanta universities. More information about Mr. Hancock can be found on his website at www.hancock2012.com, or you can send him an e-mail at david@hancock2012.com.