David Heilman Shares Entrepreneurial Innovation as Reason for Seegrid Awarded Manufacturer of the Year

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- David Heilman, Chief Administrative Officer for Seegrid, said as the company continues to grow, what is going to be important is maintaining its startup mentality. Heilman noted, “We started as a small company and have always had a very entrepreneurial way of thinking and innovating. Going forward, as we grow, we are committed to that sense of camaraderie, no matter what it takes." Seegrid, manufacturer of vision-guided automated vehicles for the material handling industry, was recently award the 2013 Manufacturer of the Year Award from the Pittsburgh Business Times.



Justine Coyne, writer for the Pittsburgh Business Times reported, “Seegrid, which manufactures automated vision-guided pallet trucks, tow tractors and walkie stackers (pedestrian walk-behind stackers), has 68 employees, but is rapidly expanding both its head count and its physical plant location. In 2013, the company’s workforce increased by more than 10 percent, and it expects hiring to continue strong through 2020.”



Seegrid has experienced a 350% year-over-year sales increase of its robotic industrial trucks. Even stronger growth is anticipated in 2014 as the company embarks on international sales in Europe and the Middle East.



To read the entire article and view the video, go to: http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh/video/BiMnk3aTofn7Fzx-5uJLnmId0eDsYLz-?autoplay=1.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. In addition to Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500