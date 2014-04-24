David Hyatt, CEO of EnduraFit, Looks to Raise $ 15,000 via Kickstarter to Introduce Areté Men's Premium Underwear.

Lutherville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Most men's underwear is not very comfortable and tends to be overpriced, boring and not terribly well fitting. David Hyatt’s newest products are made of the highest quality US grown Supima cotton and are sewn to the highest quality standards; all in the good old USA. David has pretty strong opinions on what feels good and what looks good and he is confident that anyone who tries these boxer briefs will become a client for life.



In Greek, Areté means the pursuit or achievement of excellence. That is exactly what David Hyatt and his team are doing with this new brand of men's underwear. These boxer briefs were born out of a desire to have the best fitting, most comfortable and most attractive underwear possible. “Guys don’t need to wear the stereotypical tighty whitey’s or poorly made, overpriced boxer briefs made overseas anymore”, says Mr. Hyatt. “We can produce a better product locally, using better fabrics and sell them for less because we are selling direct to the end user.”, he continues.



“Better fabric, domestic labor, and a better overall product is what we call the achievement of excellence – Areté”



This project will only be funded if at least $15,000 is pledged by Sat, May 24 2014 8:35 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1eXDyCv