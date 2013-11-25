David LeTourneau Seeks Funding via Kickstarter for His Upcoming Film 'The Patsy'

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- In the early 1950's, an intelligence operation was underway that involved teenagers. These teenagers had parallel but separate lives, often living near each other. The "Ultimate Goal" was, in the future, to switch their identities if needed.



This movie is about one of these sets, Lee Oswald & Harvey Oswald. It follows their lives from childhood, along the way explaining their involvement in one of history's greatest mysteries. The facts explain the truth, and that's why this story is... "Stranger than Fiction"



This film is set to offer a fresh take on the mystery surrounding this crime of the century. It elaborates upon the known facts and delves deeper into the darker, less known aspects of the actual story, revealing the true identity and motives of the main characters. It unravels the web of conspiracy, in which people's lives are diminished in the grander scheme of things reducing them to the roles of THE PATSY.



This is a theatrical feature length film (approx 110 min) and not a documentary. The script was written with a low budget in mind...there are only two major locations (a warehouse, movie theater) plus a couple of home locations and a few street scenes. The rest will be shot on a sound stage which has already been arranged.



This project will only be funded if at least$100,000 is pledged by Wednesday Jan 1, 3:59pm EST.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1fowMEz