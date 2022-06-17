David M. Corbin, Mentor to Mentor's, Chief Illumination Officer of the Performance Technology Group, Entrepreneur Guru, and Inventor Talks Entrepreneurial Pursuits

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- David was awarded the Innovation of the Year by Bank of America and presented in association with Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Tom Peters, Sec. James Baker, Maya Angelou and others. Featured in Forbes Magazine, Inc. Magazine, NBC, FOX, and was star and host of the movie, Pass It On hosting the gifted contributors: Brian Tracy, Gavin Keilly, Greg Reid, Les Brown, Mark Victor Hanson, Bob Proctor, Evander Holyfield, Mario Lopez and others. His latest achievement is being one of the winners of the International Healthcare Design Award for Innovation.



Ayman says, "I couldn't be more proud to have David as a guest on SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk and to be a co-author in his latest book due to be released late July, 2022.



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk continues to highlight relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences, listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3911



For show questions or interest in advertising, please contact SeniorsSTRAIGHTTAlk Senior Executive Producer, Sandra L Rogers at (480)553-5756 or Sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com



For Further information/inquiries, please contact

Phyllis Ayman (203) 886-6934 or Phyllis@seniorsstraighttalk.com



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.