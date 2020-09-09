David Roundsley Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His Upcoming Non-Fiction Book

Benicia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- David B. Roundsley is an American musician and artist, who is now emerging as an author by announcing his upcoming nonfiction book. The book is titled Bad Blood: A Life Without Consequence, and it is the author's memoir about his search for his birth parents and DNA. Moreover, David has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing. The most amazing fact about this project is that the book comes along with a soundtrack/curated album.



"This book lays out and details the unexpected search for my DNA origins and brings to light the far-reaching consequences of poor judgments and bad decisions." Said Mr. Roundsley, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Mr. Roundlsey, a musician, who has been writing and recording as Munich Syndrome since the mid-80s is also an accomplished graphics and multimedia designer and an adoptee.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/bad-blood/bad-blood-a-life-without-consequence and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this book. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $5,000, and the author is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers including the book and signed CDs of the album. Each reward is being offered with worldwide shipping and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About David B. Roundsley

David B. Roundsley, a music artist recording under the name Munich Syndrome is now emerging as an author. In his upcoming book titled 'Bad Blood: A Life Without Consequence', the author, who is also an adoptee unravels mysteries and reveals the secrets of his birth and DNA.



