David Sellars Reports Latest Real Estate Development in Singapore

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Singapore is the world’s fourth largest financial centre, and has been a centre for global trade since the eighteen hundreds, with the fifth busiest port in the world to date. The development of Singapore after nearly two hundred years does not seem to have slowed, as China’s economic emergence provides it with an invaluable tactical position, while its independence and parliamentary government ensure it is an accessible place for investors. With such vital claims to relevance, it is no surprise that the nation is developing fast, and journalist David Sellars reports that western investors must not miss out on the islands development.



“The work done by property developers in Singapore does not lack development funding, and the city races outwards and upwards to keep track of its own expansion,” David explains. His latest report concerns coastal property developments that offer record 99 year leases that can provide lucrative sub-letting opportunities for landlords.



The report cites properties like Sea Horizon in the Pasir Ris region, formerly dense forest now being rapidly developed into twelve blocks comprising four hundred and ninety four units of up to five bedrooms. David recommends that westerners interested in global business opportunities take up developments like these before more ambitious entrepreneurs from China buy up all the available real estate.



David Sellars explained, “The work being done in Singapore is accelerating every day and even with that kind of development speed, opportunities like this one are still rare. The Pasir Ris developments are strategically placed and within ready access of both mainland Malaysia and central Singapore. The development presents an investment opportunity that includes up to 99 year leases that will continue to appreciate as Singapore continues to expand its global industrial reach. The Sea Horizon EC is just one such example, and represents a larger trend that I believe western investors need to get on the inside edge of before the region’s development overtakes them.”



About David Sellars

David Sellars is an investigative business and economics journalist specializing in Chinese development. Sellars regularly updates on Chinese land buys, industrial developments, commercial opportunities, private investments and residential developments in Hong Kong, Singapore and Beijing. His work is primarily aimed at foreign investors and executives living in China.