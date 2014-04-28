David Tennant President Winward Consulting Group Interviewed on Manufacturing Revival Radio Sponsored by Pcdata USA

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Pcdata USA sponsored Manufacturing Revival Radio, a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing, interviewed special guest David Tennant President Winward Consulting Group. Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood hosts of the radio program interviewed the material handling leader. Pcdata USA hosted the show during the second day of MODEX 2014; the company is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation.



Windward Consulting Group shows business leaders how to (re)gain business momentum by employing the discipline of effective project planning and management. The consulting group is often called in when technology projects/programs are failing.



Tennant noted, “Every year there is new innovation, new products, companies take what they had last year and take it to a whole new level of performance. Some things never go out of style; leadership never goes out of style. There are certain things associated with leadership, such as good communication and empathy.”



Tennant has rescued over $1 billion energy, manufacturing, financial services, and research projects from $3.5 billion under his control. These accomplishments represent 15 years of work in 10 countries on four continents.



To listen to the entire podcast, go to: http://manufacturing-revival.com/david-tennant/.



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974