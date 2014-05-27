David Weinstein President of Tannenbaum & Milask Announces Business Financing Program

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Tannenbaum & Milask has middle market committed financing for business acquisitions. Private equity, private placement and other funds are now available through Tannenbaum & Milask. Turn around time is as little as 6 weeks. Financing can be obtained whether or not the business was acquired through Tannenbaum & milask. David Weinstein President of Tannenbaum & Milask has assembled a network to pull the funds for the purpose of business acquisitions.



About Tannenbaum & Milask Inc.

Tannenbaum & Milask Inc. is a business broker for the Mid Atlantic region.



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Tannenbaum & Milask Inc

525 Route 73 North

Marlton NJ 08053

800-691-1722

800-691-6197

http://www.tmbroker.net