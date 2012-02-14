How David Weinstein of Cherry Hill, N.J., Has an Impact

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2012 -- David Weinstein lives in Cherry Hill, N.J, but his work has created ripples that can be felt throughout the United States. As he was working in medical billing, David Weinstein began to wonder if grouping people together in healthcare cooperatives could cut down on costs. He worked up a proposal, put it into effect and started to see great results. Suddenly David Weinstein was thrust onto the national stage, and politicians started to ask him for advice on making the program big enough to fit the needs of the entire country.



David Weinstein is a modest man, and he would never seek this attention out for himself. He's quite happy to live and work in Cherry Hill, N.J. But David Weinstein also feels compelled to help when he's asked to, which is why he has been working with governors, senators, insurance commissioners and others to improve the healthcare system. David Weinstein was the first to show how important flat fee medical billing is.



For more information and reviews on David Weinstein, you can view professional reviews online.