David Whyte, Poet, Bestselling Author and Internationally Renowned Lecturer to Join Dr. Paula Joyce on "Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit"

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Voice America Talk Radio Network, Internet broadcasting pioneer, producing and syndicating online audio and video, today announced that internationally acclaimed poet, bestselling author and lecturer, David Whyte, will join Dr. Paula Joyce host of Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit radio program on the VoiceAmerica 7th Wave Channel http://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/250/voiceamerica-7th-wave Thursday, May 22 at 8 AM Pacific Time.



David Whyte will share his amazing gift of combining poetry with wisdom that forces you to go deep within yourself to find the truth of your soul. You have never really experienced poetry until you have heard David recite it from the heart. Once you feel it, he will help you use it to find the courage to grow into your limitless self. As a poet, bestselling author and internationally renowned lecturer, David will use his vast experience to show us the way, leading by example and always keeping the conversation real.



David is one of the true wise men of our time. He has summoned the courage to leave unfulfilling work and relationships to follow a path that was uncertain and unique to him. The author of seven books of poetry and three books of prose, David Whyte holds a degree in Marine Zoology and has traveled extensively, including working as a naturalist guide in the Galapagos Islands. He brings this wealth of experience to his poetry, lectures and workshops. He has a devoted audience in the three normally mutually exclusive worlds of poetry readings, philosophical enquiry and organizational leadership.



An Associate Fellow at Said Business School at the University of Oxford, he takes his perspectives on creativity into organizational development, where he works with European, American and International companies. Using poetry and thoughtful commentary, he fosters courage and engagement, qualities much needed to respond to today’s call for increased creativity and adaptability in the workplace and in life.



To hear more bestselling authors and world renowned guests like Dr. Bernie Siegel, Dr. Larry Dossey, The Reverend Dr. Lauren Artress and Imara be sure to listen to the podcasts of previous shows.“Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit” airs live on Thursdays at 8 AM Pacific / 10 AM Central / 11 AM Eastern on The VoiceAmerica 7thWave Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamerica7thwave.com. All shows will be available in Dr. Paula Joyce's Content Library on The VoiceAmerica 7thWave Channel for on-demand and podcast download, http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2317/uplift-your-life-nourishment-of-the-spirit



The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard @ voiceamerica.com.



Contact Executive Producer Nichole Marshall (480-553-5745) for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About Dr. Paula Joyce

Dr. Paula, The Life Doctor, (http://paulajoyce.com/site/) has helped thousands of people improve their health, wealth and relationships through writing, coaching and speaking. Her clients attain success, achieve breakthrough thinking and enhanced productivity with her Ultimate Creative Problem Solving Process, which aligns and integrates information in both sides of the brain. Clients dissolve hidden fears and blocks, solve challenging problems and reach their goals.



Despite being told that she could not write creatively, paint or dance, Dr. Paula is a best-selling author, an internationally shown artist and an accomplished Argentine Tango dancer. She broke the family rules by being a working mother, who did postdoctoral work at Yale and was Director of Leadership Development in a school district where she coached and trained top level executives. She has overcome emotional and psychological abuse and learned to see the positive in every experience and feel the gratitude for all of it.



Dr. Paula is the bestselling author of Nothing But Net and her e-book, 33 Tips for Self-Empowerment, is the first in a series of 33 Tips books. Dr. Paula has spoken to organizations such as: American Express Financial Services, Baylor University Medical Center, Jung Society and Voluntary Hospital Association. She was in USA Today, Dallas Morning News and on national radio and television. She was named one of America’s Leading Experts and recognized by The National Academy of Best-Selling Authors.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio, LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) and WorldTalk Radio Network (http://www.worldtalkradio.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to eight niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, The Green Living Channel, VoiceAmerica Kids Channel and World Talk Radio Variety Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 10 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.