David Wood Empower Network Launches To Help Entrepreneurs

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2011 -- David Wood’s Empower Network is an Internet smash hit in terms of internet interest and popularity with more than 5,000 people coming on board the Empower Network band wagon in its first two weeks of operation.



“We’ve solved every problem home based business marketers and online start up entrepreneurs face“, said David Wood of his recently launched Empower Network.



The Empower Network designed by David Wood and David Sharpe is a “plug and play” marketing machine according to Wood that even Internet newbies can achieve success with. It is actually designed to leverage the marketing, sales and influence skills of both Wood and Sharpe, two successful internet entrepreneurs.



The intent according to Wood is to help struggling would be internet entrepreneurs develop the potential to make ‘guru’ money …without being ‘gurus’ themselves.



At the time of printing the company is two weeks old and has paid out $687,099.20 in direct commissions, helped thousands of marketers get their own merchant account, and setup more than 5,207 blogs for members – all in the last 14 days. The company’s Alexa score is out pacing every industry website, getting more traffic than the four hour workweek, and Empower Network website videos have been seen 80,448 times.



David Wood, formerly a homeless man living in a van as recently as two years ago rose quickly from despair and from the brink of poverty after being mentored by other successful internet marketers. His business partner David Sharpe, formerly a struggling construction worker, shares a similar success story of amazing personal transformation.



Having overcome some extreme challenges in their own personal situations the two Davids have risen quickly to become mentors to other struggling entrepreneurs all over the world.



David Wood speaking about the purpose of his Empower Network says, “Essentially, our members main responsibility is to carry out the simple training we teach them in the core checklist training section in our state of the art members area. We take care of the lead and sales conversions, training and education so that our members have a better chance of cash flow sooner in their businesses.



Through personal experience and having mentored hundreds of people through video trainings, online webinars and conference calls in the past year, David Wood knows all too well that the lack of cash flow is the number one reason for start-up business failure. People simply give up on their dreams too soon before they can make it. The money just never comes in quick enough for most start ups to stick it out. David believes his system is the remedy for both the cash flow problem and the lack of marketing training most home based entrepreneurs are not getting.



Members of David Wood’s Empower Network all get access to cutting edge business and marketing education and can leverage a tested and proven sales process to earn a life changing income. Members can access their leads and team data, and use Empower Network as a vehicle to build whatever business they want on the back end.



David Wood’s Empower Network is the perfect affiliate marketing system to grow a network marketing or online business, fast, and will allow you to quickly and efficiently learn the skills you need, minus the fluff.