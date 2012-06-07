Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- Davide Campari Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key employees, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Introduction and Landscape



Davide Campari Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Davide Campari – Milano S.p.A."



Davide Campari SWOT & Financial report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Key Features and Benefits



- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Davide Campari – Milano S.p.A." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Key Market Issues



- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Davide Campari – Milano S.p.A."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights



Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Davide Campari) is engaged in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company specializes in manufacturing of spirits, wines and softdrinks. The company's product line contains over 40 premium and super brands which include Aperol, Cabo Wabo, CampariSoda, GlenGrant, Ouzo 12, Zedda Piras, X-Rated, Mondoro, Riccadonna and Liebfraumilch. Davide Campari distributes and markets its products in 190 countries worldwide. Davide Campari has its own distribution network in Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Luxemburg, Germany, Belgium, Ukraine, Brazil, the US, Argentina, Australia, Mexico and China. The company has 13 manufacturing plants. The company operates through its subsidiaries and joint ventures and it is headquartered in Milan, Italy.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/66238/davide-campari-milano-spa-consumer-packaged-goods-company-profile-swot-financial-report.html