Davidson Business Investments Lists Custom Pallet Manufacturer for Sale

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Rick Dilsworth, business broker, with Davidson Business Invesments in Charlotte, NC announces the new listing of a custom pallet manufacturer for sale near Charlotte, NC The business broker is pleased to list this property as a great opportunity for an entrepreneur to have their own manufacturing company with repeat customers and plenty of room for expansion. The firm will work closely with the business owner to market the company to potential suitors.



This family owned, 20+ year old custom pallet manufacturer is located west of Charlotte, NC along I-85. This wood manufacturing company specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing wooden pallets, skids, crates and bins. They have the ability to quickly turnaround most any size, shape, and quantity that are needed to satisfy the customer’s needs. $650k+ in gross sales in 2012. Net adjusted income of $102k+. Sales have increased dramatically over the last three years and are heading even higher this year. Since 1989 they have been providing material handling solutions to various industries and doing it successfully.



"We are proud to announce the listing of a profitable manufacturing company in western North Carolina," said Rick Dilsworth, listing broker,"The business is located on three acres of land with a 3000 square foot facility that is capable of increased production with agressive management at the helm."



This custom manufacturer is a well-established firm with multiple repeat customers that the business broker has valued the business at $256,000. Davidson Business Investments will tend to be more conservative in the estimation than aggressive. As a rough ‘rule-of-thumb’ multiples using SDE will typically range from zero to four times seller discretionary earnings to estimate the value of a company. Factors such as industry, the attractiveness of the target, and other factors will determine the range SDE value. In this instance, ‘2.5 SDE’ was used for pricing and valuation.



For more specific information about this new listing visting the business broker website or email rick(at)godbi(dot)com.



About Davidson Business Investments

Davidson Business Investments Inc. has over 45 years of combined experience representing the most elite clients in the southeast. We provide the support entrepreneurs need when putting up their business for sale and We make sure you find the right buyer and get the best possible price for it.



Rick Dilsworth

Davidson Business Investments

(704) 362-1295

rick@godbi.com

Charlotte NC

http://www.godbi.com