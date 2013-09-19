DavidWorr.com Is Offering Reviews on eCigs and a 10% Discount on Green Smoke

Plymouth, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- In this day and age, more and more people are turning to eCigs as the safe alternative to smoking. The eCig critic, David, states that each one of the reviews on DavidWorr.com are 100% legit. David created his review site, davidworr.com, because he believes in helping people quit smoking.



Packed full of tips and reviews that will help the customers pick out the electronic cigarette that fits their needs. The site also tells which celebrities are on the band wagon and the known but little side effects of joining the vaping community.



While the electronic cigarette offers a slight taste of tobacco, nicotine and “social” aspect of the real thing, it does not fill your lungs with thousands of harmful cancerous substances with lighting up your favorite cigarette, yet they satisfy your nicotine craving and leave the disgust behind like yellow teeth, nasty smell on your clothing and criticism from family and friends.



Electronic cigarettes consist of a nicotine cartridge, which contains nicotine in the liquid form. When the individual inhales, the atomizer turns the liquid into vapour, giving the individual a nicotine hit within seconds, unlike the patch or the gum, which could take minutes. There is a small light at the tip that glows orange when the user inhales – this simulates a real cigarette. The average ecig is battery powered and the battery lasts the same time as 15 cigarettes before charging, which is a major financial difference.



Individuals who are interesting in receiving the 10% off of the ever so popular and David's awarding winning best flavor Green Smoke are encouraged to follow the link provided. Readers who would like to earn even more discounts and get up front information on the site can follow the Facebook Fan page.



About DavidWorr.com

DavidWorr.com was created in order to offer 100% legit reviews on ecigs. Individuals who are trying to quit smoking are encouraged to use the eCig and with DavidWorr.com, they have all the information on eCigs they need.



Company Contact : David Worr

Company Email: worrdavid@gmail.com

Company Phone : 204-894-8190