Davinas Presents Mother of the Bride Dresses Which Are Both Stunning and Comfortable

Although the mother of the bride isn't actually a member of the wedding party, she holds a special place in the bride's heart and therefore her dress becomes of great importance. The bride wants her mom there with her to lean on when things become overwhelming. "Mothers looking to purchase a dress for their daughter's big day need to visit Davinas (http://www.davinasladiesfashion.co.uk) as Davinas offers a wide selection of high quality fashions for any mother of the bride," Jenny Folby, media contact for Davinasladiesfashion.co.uk, asserts.



The mother of the bride dress needs to complement the attire of the bridal party as the mother is tasked with interacting with guests and making them feel a part of the big day. The bride and groom often find themselves overwhelmed with trying to visit all guests and the mother of the mother of the bride follows up to ensure no one is overlooked. "Purchasing a dress that coordinates with bridal party attire ensures guests recognize the mother of the bride and her importance on this big day," Ms. Folby states.



Choosing a mother of the bride dress involves purchasing coordinating shoes and accessories. Davinas offers more than 250 outfits in stock at any time along with coordinating shoes, handbags, hats and more. "Finding the perfect outfit for the couple's big day has never been easier thanks to Davinas and yet each outfit has been selected to ensure it won't upstage the bride as it is her special day," Ms. Folby continues.



All special occasion wear offered at Davinas has been carefully selected. Buyers consider fashion trends, comfort, style and wearability when selecting outfits to offer in the store. With more than 40 years of experience in this field, Davina understands what women want and need in a mother of the bride dress. "Davinas aims to make the experience enjoyable rather than another item to check off the wedding preparation list. Staff members work to help each mother of the bride find a dress which makes them look stunning for their daughter's big day," Ms. Folby declares.



About Davinas

Davinas offers a wide selection of high quality ladies' fashion clothing and designer wear for a variety of occasions. Designers found at Davinas include John Charles, Lucia, Condici, Joseph Ribkoff and more with over 2,000 outfits to select from. Davina understands fashion thanks to more than 40 years in this industry and employs staff who share this knowledge. Clients receive advice and personal attention to ensure the right outfit is chosen for any event with service being the watchword of the company. Every woman leaving the store feels special which increases the likelihood of her recommending Davinas to friends and family. In addition, each client should leave with a desire to return to Davinas for future purchases. The staff works to ensure this is the case with each client entering the store.