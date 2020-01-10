Davis Brothers Chimney Offer Advice Why Chimney and Fireplace Maintenance Are Essential for Homeowners in 2020

Egg Harbor Township, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- As the most reputable fireplace sweep service in Cape May County, NJ, David Brothers Chimney Sweep has spent generations improving the safety and functionality of fireplaces and chimneys. Their team of fire safety and masonry professionals has recently advised on the reasons that chimney and fireplace maintenance is so crucial for homeowners into the new year and throughout the winter.



Technicians that are skilled in chimney inspections can identify problems such as drafting issues, inefficient operation, and more. Additionally, they can inspect the chimney liner for the build-up of creosote. Catching these problems early can avoid house fires and make the fireplace area safer and more enjoyable throughout the winter months.



Chimney professionals have the equipment necessary to undertake routine inspections. Problems such as excess creosote can ignite and burn a house to the ground if they are not spotted and dealt with by experts. Creosote forms in stages, the final stage is almost impossible to remove using standard brushes and household cleaning products. Regular maintenance makes homes safer and can save homeowners thousands of dollars over time.



Chimney sweeps, such as the team at Davis Brothers Chimney Sweep, are fully trained on the way that chimneys and fireplaces operate and are constructed. They have worked with the many different types of ventilation systems and the safety concerns raised by wood fireplaces. The team's training gave them the skills to ensure their safety, the safety of the homeowners, and the home itself.



About Davis Brothers Chimney Sweep & Masonry

Located in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Davis Brothers Chimney Sweep & Masonry serves the southern New Jersey area with chimney repairs and cleaning, rebuilding, as well as basement waterproofing. These professionals offer a variety of masonry services that include pool pavilions and fireplaces while using stone, rock, brick or stucco. A family run business of five generations of dependability, and a staff that has more than 50 years in the business, Davis Brothers Chimney Sweep and Masonry will strengthen the safety of the home.