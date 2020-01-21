Davis Brothers Chimney Sweep Advises on the Importance of Complete Chimney Maintenance Before Winter

Egg Harbor Township, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- For over five decades, the team of masonry experts and chimney sweep professionals at Davis Brothers Chimney Sweep has repaired chimneys across New Jersey. As the most reputable providers of foundation repair in Cherry Hill, NJ, and nearby regions, they've recently advised on the importance of scheduling complete chimney maintenance before winter weather arrives.



Winter is the time of year during which thousands of homeowners rely on their fireplaces or furnaces to keep themselves and their families warm. Therefore, chimney areas must be 100% safe and functional before the cold snap arrives. Problems such as creosote buildup can lead to fatal house fires if left untreated. Additionally, carbon monoxide leaks kill hundreds of Americans every year. These leaks can be avoided by investing in a professional chimney and furnace inspection.



Uncapped chimneys provide complete access for critters such as raccoons and squirrels to make a nest. Unfortunately, these animals can bring lice and disease into a home. Bats carry diseases that are very contagious to humans if they are handled. Certified chimney sweeps are experienced in pest control and removal. They can also help to order a chimney cap that is the correct shape and size, preventing any future infestations.



Chimneys undergo a lot of wear and tear. Chemicals and high temperatures emitted from fireplaces can lead to deterioration of the materials inside the chimney. Stormy winds and heavy rainfall can batter the outside of the chimney structure. For these reasons, an annual inspection is essential to identify and fix any minor problems before they become more significant and more costly.



About Davis Brothers Chimney Sweep & Masonry

Located in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Davis Brothers Chimney Sweep & Masonry serves the southern New Jersey area with chimney repairs and cleaning, rebuilding, as well as basement waterproofing. These professionals offer a variety of masonry services that include pool pavilions and fireplaces while using stone, rock, brick or stucco. A family run business of five generations of dependability, and a staff that has more than 50 years in the business, Davis Brothers Chimney Sweep and Masonry will strengthen the safety of the home.