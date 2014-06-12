Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep Now Offering Free Chimney Inspection with Every Cleaning

Egg Harbor Township, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Surely the chimney got some heavy use this season. Cleaning chimneys now will save homeowners from an arduous cleaning experience at the start of next winter. Those who have chimneys in their home should have them cleaned at least once a year. Now that chimneys have soot buildup from a season’s worth of use, it’s the best possible time to clear off the fresh excess and have a clean chimney ready to go in a few months. Additionally, the Atlantic County Masonry company is now offering a free chimney inspection with every cleaning.



Soot buildup in chimneys can be harmful to all human and animal residents of the house. It’s important that homeowners get cleaning done now before they forget. It’s easy to let chimney care slip one’s mind during summer months when the chimney is not in use.



During a free chimney inspection, a masonry technician will check the chimney’s structural integrity and make any repairs necessary. Chimneys often need small fixes like repointing, sealing of grout cracks, or re-laying of bricks. However, Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep will take care of larger problems as well, including varmint removal and complete restoration if need be.



Competitive pricing allows Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep to continually offer affordable masonry in Cape May County. Chimneys need many different fixes from time to time including cleaning, repointing, relining, and restoration. Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep has over 23 years of experience resolving these issues in New Jersey. Call 609-288-2172 for a chimney cleaning today and get a free chimney inspection.



About Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep

Located in Mays Landing, New Jersey, Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep serves the southern New Jersey area with chimney repairs and cleaning, rebuilding, as well as basement waterproofing. These professionals offer a variety of masonry services that include pool pavilions and fireplaces while using stone, rock, brick or stucco. A family run business of four generations of dependability, and a staff that has more than 50 years in the business, Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep will strengthen the safety of the home.



For more information, please visit http://www.davisbrothersmasonry.net/.